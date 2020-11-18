MINI: A threat to our democracy

In response to Thursday's "mini," the only person casting doubt on election results in "swing" states is Donald Trump with his baseless claims of voter fraud. To accuse thousands of election officials and volunteers of both parties of dishonesty without evidence is an insult to their hard work and dedication and a threat to our democracy. -- Terry Dahlquist, Sioux City
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
