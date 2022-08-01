MINI: About that AR-15 rifle

About that AR-15 rifle. It is not an assault rifle as it is not fully automatic and able to keep shooting as long as the trigger is depressed, or pulled back. It is semi-automatic and needs a trigger pull for each round fired, the same as any hand held revolver or pistol. There are already laws prohibiting civilian ownership of automatic weapons. -- Col. James E. Lalley, Ret., Sioux City
