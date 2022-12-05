THE MINI: I see Donald Trump has put his hat in the ring for president in 2024. My question is, why does he need to? According to him, he is President, and has been since 2020. - Loren Petersen, Cushing, Iowa
MINI: According to Donald Trump
Related to this story
Most Popular
THE MINI: During the holiday season, remember you're not the only person a clerk has had to deal with. Practice compassion and realize you, to…
The Democrats and liberal media continue to call the Jan. 6 situation at the U.S. Capitol an insurrection. After many arrests, how many people…
The midterm election is over and the Republicans soundly defeated the Democrats in Iowa.
With the election behind us and Iowa’s 2023 legislative session approaching, newly elected lawmakers must make good on their commitments along…
THE MINI: Be sure and turn out for the NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship game Tuesday at the Tyson Events Center. - Journal Editorial Board
Woodbury County, it's time to show up. Our planning and zoning board is offering the opportunity to make your opinion count.
I applaud the Nov. 10 column, "Apprenticeships show their worth in a changing world," by Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend.
THE MINI: Good luck to the University of South Dakota women's volleyball team as they compete in the NCAA tournament this week. - Journal Edit…
THE MINI: It is apparent to me that the 2022 elections have shown nationally that there are a majority group of Republicans that chose the rul…
THE MINI: Just a friendly reminder, if you haven't already, the season of giving is upon us. Consider a donation to the Goodfellow Charities. …