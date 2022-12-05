 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MINI: According to Donald Trump

THE MINI: I see Donald Trump has put his hat in the ring for president in 2024. My question is, why does he need to? According to him, he is President, and has been since 2020. - Loren Petersen, Cushing, Iowa

