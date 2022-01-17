MINI: All lives matter

All lives matter. What one does with that life matters more. -- R.L. Vander Weil, Sioux City
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
Last night I took our garbage can out to the curb to be picked up in the am. It was dark outside and and a little bit spooky. Just as I turned…
Frequently our trash cans are left either blocking the end of our driveway, or in the middle of the street. Our neighbor, however, have empty …
The “pediatric pandemic” has killed over 63 million unborn Americans since Roe v. Wade legalized abortion in 1973. On Sanctity of Human Life S…
I sincerely hope the anti-vaxxers do not think that because they die for their beliefs, they will be closer to sainthood. --Frank Gruber, Sioux City
Currently, our society seems to be festering from universal divisiveness with regard to every possible topic, including political viewpoints, …
I wish the network news stations and even the Sioux City Journal would stop publishing stories about shortages of this or that, especially ite…
The late, great Paul Harvey had a profound way of dealing with people who did or said idiotic things simply for publicity purposes. During his…
I want to remind Siouxlanders to donate to our local hospitals and healthcare centers. I see several large hospitals advertise on TV and it is…
America now has a day of remembrance on Jan. 6, created by Democrats, with headlines such as, "Biden warns of U.S. peril from Trump's dagger a…
A good quick fix for the Iowa Hawkeye Football Team - Get a NEW offensive coordinator. -- Walter Clark, Sioux City
