MINI: Americans who preceded us fought five major wars on this continent

Americans who preceded us fought five major wars on this continent (The French and Indian War, American Revolution, War of 1812, Civil War and Spanish American War) to have or keep what we have today - the United States of America. While war isn't advocated and a last resort, the point is a foreign people in or from a foreign country must solve their problems or create better situations or improve their lives in their foreign country. --Jean Lillie, Anthon, Iowa