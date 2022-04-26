MINI: Appreciates Sioux City Symphony's inspirational Abba music

THE MINI: 'Thank you for the music' of Abba and the inspiration, Sioux City Symphony Orchestra! What a wonderful, hopeful performance! If only our elected leaders could display the same degree of co-operation and energy toward a common purpose. Vote for public servants who are devoted to working together to solve problems; not those making noise and creating division for their own goal of power. -- Donna Marsh, Sioux City
