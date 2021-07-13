MINI: Arizona Senators re-re-recount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Happy now? Six months into the new administration, it seems like things are working? Material shortages, gas at 5-year highs, general inflatio…
In response to the July 6 mini editorial: Biden said, "We don't derive our rights from the government, we possess them because we're born -- p…
To accept price gouging, aka plywood costs, excessive electrical bills, etc., rather than realistic supply and demand costs, leads to governme…
Now that Allen Weisselberg is charged with tax fraud in part for claiming residency in Long Island despite living in Manhattan Trump Apt -- wi…
Trombone Shorty returned to Saturday in the Park and my ears finally got the meal they have been longing for since the first taste. Thank you …
I sincerely hope before COVID appropriated funds are sent back or used for “other things” that all emergency and medical stockpiles are replen…
Now that SITP 30/31/32 is in the rear view mirror, I want to express a sincere thank you to all who support us and work so hard on this festiv…
The following comments are simply based on my thoughts reached after having attained advanced age, not a result of acquired wisdom.
Does the Sioux City school board have a recruiting plan for when they run Dr. Gausman out of town? It will be challenging to find a profession…
Recently, our president stated we are born with rights but later we yield those rights to government. My father spend several years in Europe …