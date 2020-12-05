MINI: As a die-hard Hawkeye fan

 Skip to main content
As a die-hard Hawkeye fan, I was proud to see the basketball team wearing shirts that read 'peace, love, equality,' and yet, at the same time, saddened that in the year 2020 these young men feel that society needs reminded of these three basic tenets. -- Thomas Hudek, Spencer, Iowa

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

