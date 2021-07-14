MINI: Ash tree removal solution

Ash tree removal solution. Refer to your 7/7/2021 story. Fortunately our Ida Grove City Council foresaw that problem over eight years ago and passed a resolution that $0.75 per city residence would be assessed to monthly statement for a fund to specifically target ash tree removal in the future. Thus, we have a large amount of money set aside for only ash tree removal. Thank you to the Ida Grove City Council's creating this future solution with money. --Jack Holmes, Ida Grove, Iowa