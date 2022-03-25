 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MINI: Ashamed of Senator Grassley's address during Senate hearing

I just listened to Senator Grassley address the Senate hearing on Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. As a farmer’s daughter formerly of Okoboji Township in Dickinson County, Iowa, I felt ashamed of how Senator Grassley used this hearing to further the division of our country by attacking the Democrats rather than sticking to the subject of the hearing, determining Judge Jackson’s capability to serve on the Supreme Court. It is this kind of divisive behavior that threatens our democracy. --Margaret Drake, Volcano, Hawaii

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

