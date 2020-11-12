 Skip to main content
MINI: Audit swing state election results
MINI: Audit swing state election results

A group of chimpanzees could have done a better job of running the election in the swing states of AZ,GA,MI,NC,NV,PA and WI. All of these states have cast a serious doubt on whether there will ever be another fair election. Look for more scepticism in the January GA Senate runoff elections. If Joe Biden thinks he has won the election fair and square, why doesn't he endorse a full audit of the election ballots and results? -- Duane Behrens, Sioux City

