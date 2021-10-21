Iowa's nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency will release its second redistricting maps Thursday. What size will the 4th Congressional District be this time? The LSA's first maps, rejected by the state Senate, created a new district that required 44 of the state's 99 counties. -- Journal editorial board
MINI: Awaiting a newly-drawn Iowa 4th Congressional District
