 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MINI: Barking, whining to continue in the White House
View Comments

MINI: Barking, whining to continue in the White House

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bidens will be moving into the White House with their dogs, Champ and Major, and plan to add a cat later, which means that there will still be plenty of barking, whining and hissing coming from Pennsylvania Avenue, although it won’t be sounding ‘quite’ the same. -- Mark Raymond, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

Mini Editorial logo
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: I feel SO badly ...
Letters

MINI: I feel SO badly ...

I feel SO badly that all of our congressional members had to selflessly miss Thanksgiving in their home states and forgo seeing loved ones by …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News