MINI: Barking, whining to continue in the White House

The Bidens will be moving into the White House with their dogs, Champ and Major, and plan to add a cat later, which means that there will still be plenty of barking, whining and hissing coming from Pennsylvania Avenue, although it won’t be sounding ‘quite’ the same. -- Mark Raymond, Sioux City
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!