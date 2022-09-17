MINI: Be consistent when criticizing student loan forgiveness

The characterization of the student loan forgiveness plan as a "reverse Robin Hood" seems accurate. By the same token, Sen. Grassley, Rep. Feenstra and their ilk should be equally critical of like redistributions of wealth (subsidies for millionaire farmers, for example). For better or worse, it appears to be just a matter of whose sacred cow is being gored. -- John Polifka, Mapleton, Iowa
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.