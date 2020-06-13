MINI: Be responsible

If you are a dog owner, please make sure the dog is on a strong leash and unable to attack others. All shots should be current. Dog bites are physically harmful and extremely costly with an emergency room visit, a tetanus shot, medication and four rabies shots (four different trips to the hospital). Plastic surgery could also be a factor. Please be responsible. Bonnie Ide-Selken, Sioux City.
