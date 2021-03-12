MINI: Biden has made Trump look like the best president in decades
Related to this story
Most Popular
I spent nearly 50 years of my life as a Sioux City resident. After that I moved to Texas for work and, honestly, to relieve my wife and I from…
Congress just passed a $1.9 trillion "COVID" bill. Our representative, Randy Feenstra, sadly reports that less than 10% of that money actually…
Didn't the Nazis burn books when they didn't fit their agenda? Now we can't read Dr. Seuss books. Little House on the Prairie books are banned…
HSB 254, a bill currently moving through the Iowa Legislature, scares me! It would allow anyone to buy a handgun without any kind of backgroun…
I’m sick of this term, “Neanderthal Thinking.” The defamation of Neanderthals is of concern to all of us who have German ancestry as the Neand…
In recent years, I’ve been impressed by some of the efforts made by local lawmakers to protect animals in Iowa. In particular, I appreciated t…
A big shout out to Cameron McAdoo of Sioux City, who recently won the 250cc main event at Daytona, one of the biggest motocross events of the …
The bomb scare at the Ankeny polling site was probably a dry run to see if it is possible to close a polling place with a threat. Sounds crazy…
I received my COVID-19 vaccination Tuesday at the Tyson Events Center. The organization and operation of that procedure was absolutely amazing…
As a downtown business owner, I would appreciate the mask wearing folks to find a garbage can when they take them off. Tired of picking them u…