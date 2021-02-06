MINI: Biden shuts down U.S. oil production
Candidate Biden said he wanted collaboration with Republicans, as negotiation and compromise are the cornerstones of Democracy. In an intervie…
It seems Dr. Fauci's recommendations change each day, resulting in a blow to his credibility. Perhaps he should read the quote from Mark Twain…
Dear my elected officials who do not support punishing Donald Trump,
Why did the County Heath Department pick the Convention Center to give COVID shots? It has no parking. Why not the Tyson Events Center or the …
I recently read about Sioux City putting new artwork on the Convention Center downtown at a cost of $110k or more. I think a better use of tho…
I don’t agree with the author of the Jan. 27 Mini, about our “angry upset God” causing the world’s chaos, pandemic and civil unrest. Our God i…
About one week into his presidency and Biden as of January 28 has signed 33+ executive orders. And this guy says he wants to unify the country…
Let me predicate this by saying I'm an opinionated old man who feels he's been around long enough to deserve to be opinionated. I'm a Democrat…
Kudos to the Dakota County Board of Commissioners for the process they used with citizen input to fill their treasurer vacancy. Shame on the W…
Kudos to Bob Scott for taking a stand for the placement of an aquatic center. I'll speak for Leeds, as I'm a resident. The city has removed al…