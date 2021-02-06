 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MINI: Biden shuts down U.S. oil production
View Comments

MINI: Biden shuts down U.S. oil production

{{featured_button_text}}

Biden shuts down U.S. oil production just in time for the arrival of "green" oil tankers from the Middle East. -- Terry Johnston, Sergeant Bluff

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

Mini Editorial logo
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: God is loving and caring
Letters

MINI: God is loving and caring

I don’t agree with the author of the Jan. 27 Mini, about our “angry upset God” causing the world’s chaos, pandemic and civil unrest. Our God i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News