MINI: Biden's biggest blunder is his vice president

President Biden’s “Build Back Better” should be called “Biden’s Big Blunder.” However, it is not his biggest blunder. Just think about his Southern border policy, his Afghanistan pullout, his dismantling of our oil/gas infrastructure, his tepid support for law enforcement vs his silence on BLM big city violence and rioting, and his mis-messaging and mandates on fighting COVID. But his biggest blunder, by far, is his Vice President -- Blunder Woman! -- Bill Young, LeMars, Iowa

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

