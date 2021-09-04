MINI: Biden's catch 22

If President Biden honestly understood the gravity of his national security blunders at our borders and overseas, he would resign for the good of the country or at least fire a cadre of incompetent advisors. But his demonstrated inability to understand his shortcomings and coherently communicate proves his mentality is a few crayons short of a full box. -- Thomas Plendl, Kingsley, Iowa
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.