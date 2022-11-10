MINI: Blood Moon sucks up Red Wave

That "Blood Moon" must have sucked up most of that "Red Wave"? -- Randal Washburn, Sioux City
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
