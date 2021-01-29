MINI: Bob Scott deserves kudos for aquatic center idea

Kudos to Bob Scott for taking a stand for the placement of an aquatic center. I'll speak for Leeds, as I'm a resident. The city has removed all our amenities out here. We have nothing for older kids to do. We love our splash pad but they are definitely for smaller children. Northern Valley Crossing would be a great spot for this. Easy access, bus routes, and the bypass makes it accessible to all of Sioux City, not just Morningside. -- Jacky Dewall, Sioux City