MINI: Bravo Maestro Ryan Haskins and the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra

Bravo Maestro Ryan Haskins and the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra for a delightful Sunday afternoon at “Christmas at the Orpheum!” The performance was stellar, the stage decorations were beautiful and I especially enjoyed the “Traditions of the Season” segments on the video screens! Thank you to everyone who contributed to making the afternoon a success! I think we all left feeling the holiday spirit in our hearts!! --Susan Sherman, North Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

