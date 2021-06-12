MINI: Cancel culture? I am all for it!

Cancel culture? I am all for it! I start with cancelling Mainstream Media from my daily life as they are hypocritical, dishonest with themselves, and completely biased for the Democratic Party agenda and then they make a U-turn and try to destroy or trash anything or anybody who promotes Republican viewpoints. Our nation does need a difference in opinion discussed and debated but we need an umpire who has the same strike zone for both. -- Bill Young, Le Mars, Iowa