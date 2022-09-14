MINI: Candidates who want to cut their pay offer less value

Candidates for any office that immediately want to cut their pay, and that of their possible peers, must know that they will offer less value for the taxpayers.

My response, show what you're worth and continue to strive to make a difference. If the median county income is below par that doesn't mean you lower the income of others to match it. Fight to make the difference. -- Jake Jungers, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.