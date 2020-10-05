MINI: Cheating on the Jumble

Since we've come to expect a lack of civility and honesty from our president, I am fully admitting that I openly cheat on the Sunday Jumble. In keeping with presidential behavior, I fully blame the SCJ for placing the solution so close to the puzzle.
Douglas Clough, Ida Grove, Iowa
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
