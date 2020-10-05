 Skip to main content
MINI: Cheating on the Jumble
Since we've come to expect a lack of civility and honesty from our president, I am fully admitting that I openly cheat on the Sunday Jumble. In keeping with presidential behavior, I fully blame the SCJ for placing the solution so close to the puzzle.

Douglas Clough, Ida Grove, Iowa

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

