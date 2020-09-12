 Skip to main content
MINI: Citizens should appreciate local police department
I had the honor to attend the Citizens Academy a couple of years ago. It covered all the facets of police work. I was struck by this comment made by one of the police officers: "We see people on their worst possible days of their lives." We should all be very appreciative of the superb police department we have in Sioux City.

Doug Wheelock, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

