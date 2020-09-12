MINI: Citizens should appreciate local police department

I had the honor to attend the Citizens Academy a couple of years ago. It covered all the facets of police work. I was struck by this comment made by one of the police officers: "We see people on their worst possible days of their lives." We should all be very appreciative of the superb police department we have in Sioux City.
Doug Wheelock, Sioux City
