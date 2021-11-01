 Skip to main content
MINI: Common sense, constitutional freedoms in red states

THE MINI: Maybe Sunday's mini writer would better appreciate the tyrannical and ideological control in a blue state, rather then the common sense and constitutional freedom offered in red states... like Iowa. Thank you Gov, Reynolds! - Sid Jacobsma, Orange City, Iowa

