MINI: Compare

If one doesn't believe the national TV networks are politically biased, just compare their commentators' remarks during both parties' national conventions. After the Democrat speakers, the commentators gushed with positive praise, while after the Republican speakers, the commentators' analyses were mainly critical and negative.

Roger L. Wilson, Moville, Iowa

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

