MINI: Comply with an officer's reasonable request

All citizens, please remember that in order to maintain order at an arrest site, simply comply with the officer’s reasonable request to exit your vehicle for obvious reasons. Rest assured that you will be made aware of your arrest’s reason but to demand such answers while remaining inside your vehicle will serve only to escalate the situation. Can anyone disagree with such logic? -- Bill Stewart, Sioux City
