Congratulations to the Northwest Iowa boys basketball teams and Northeast Nebraska boys and girls teams competing in their respective state tournaments this week. Remsen St. Mary's, Central Lyon and Rock Valley qualified in Iowa. Both the girls and boys teams from Hartington Cedar Catholic and Wynot made it to state in Nebraska, along with the Ponca girls, BRLD girls and Wayne boys. -- Journal Editorial Board
MINI: Congrats to area state basketball tournament teams from NW Iowa and NE Nebraska
