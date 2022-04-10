 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MINI: Congrats to Sioux City Relays athletes, coaches and volunteers

Congratulations to all of the athletes and coaches who competed at this year's Sioux City Relays and to the many volunteers who once again put on one of the region's premiere track and field events. -- Journal editorial board 

