MINI: Congrats to Sioux City Relays athletes, coaches and volunteers

Congratulations to all of the athletes and coaches who competed at this year's Sioux City Relays and to the many volunteers who once again put on one of the region's premiere track and field events. -- Journal editorial board
FDA approves another vaccine -- drug companies have to love it all the way to the bank. How many more? --John Kooman, Orange City, Iowa
As I sit here looking at the list of 14 neighbors I have to get signatures from because I have more than three pets, I'm fuming.
Why does South Sioux City animal control have red and blue emergency lights on their vehicle? They are not sworn police officers, but merely a…
Our Governor, Kim Reynolds, has demonstrated to Iowans that she is a strong leader. Over the past few years she has shown her capability as sh…
A true gaffe. It should have been… For God’s sake, these men cannot remain in power. If you love this country and are in disbelief of what’s g…
A Siouxland tradition is back. The Abk Bekr Shrine Circus has returned. It's a sure sign of spring.-- Sioux City Journal Editorial Board
While it's terrific that metro Sioux City has had and continues to have economic development projects, can someone answer the question, Why is…
As we accelerate into Spring it is important to remember Spring cleaning for Sioux City! Remember to use trash cans and recycle. You'll be hel…
I just listened to Senator Grassley address the Senate hearing on Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. As a farmer’s daughter formerly…
As a lifelong Catholic and a proponent of Catholic education, I can only say that the vouchers proposed (by Iowa lawmakers) could be a huge tr…