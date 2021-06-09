MINI: Congrats to Siouxland soccer teams who qualified for state soccer tournaments

Congratulations to the Siouxland high schools who qualified for the state soccer tournaments -- Western Christian, Sioux City West and Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the Iowa boys tourney, Bishop Heelan and Spencer in the Iowa girls tourney, and South Sioux City in the Nebraska boys tourney. Though all came up short of a state title, we're proud of how the teams represented our region in Des Moines and Omaha. -- Journal editorial board
