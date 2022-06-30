MINI: Congrats to the Sioux City Musketeers on being Mardi Gras Parade grand marshals

Kuods to organizers of the annual Mardi Gras Parade for selecting the Sioux City Musketeers as the grand marshals for the 2022 parade. It's a well deserved honor for the team, which won this year's USHL's Clark Cup. It's also fitting that Friday's parade starts at the Tyson Events Center, home ice for the Muskies. -- Journal editorial board
Congrats to the Sioux City Musketeers on being Mardi Gras Parade grand marshals
Has anyone considered that gas companies, whose profits have surged since the war in Ukraine started, might have an ulterior motive for keepin…
Juneteenth is a federal holiday disaster! NOT the holiday itself, but the piling on of federal government inefficiencies. I would be surprised…
Thursday, June 30th, is a special day to pay tribute to Supt. Dr. Paul Gausman and Associate Supt. Dr Kim Buryanek. We should all offer our th…
Thanks, Siouxlanders, for holding back on the late-night fireworks. In previous years we would have been complaining by now. -- Journal Editor…
After enduring eight years of fireworks in North Sioux City, I have appealed to the North Sioux City Council to remove fireworks from resident…
Here are a few statements we hear often: "Grassley Works! Sen. Grassley puts Iowa first. Grassley visits all 99 Iowa counties every year. It's…
Putin’s absolute control of the Russian national news narrative within his country is appalling. I also find appalling that our American natio…
Could someone please wake up the president? No matter how often he says the economy is great doesn't make it true. --Barb Furlich, Sioux City
I must admit that I was wrong about Joe Biden. A year ago, I thought he was pretending to be ignorant and incompetent about the major issues a…
Charlie Helmick is the bold and decisive leader we need to represent Illinois in Washington D.C. We simply don't need any more liberal-leaning, vain and insincere candidates who have lost touch with the people of Illinois and whose support comes from the country club RHINOS whose contempt for working families and conservatives is real. The sum of Charlie's military and business experience combined with his conservative credentials makes him the best candidate. Charlie knows, understands, and cares about the issues impacting the working families of the 17th District: extreme inflation, out-of-control taxes, radical spending, and lawlessness resulting in failed Democratic policies. Charlie is not a "carpetbagger" who is only in town to win a campaign for "establishment party elites" whose disdain for real conservatives is self-evident. Charlie Helmick is a working man dedicated to his family and the people of the 17th District. Charlie is one of us! I wholeheartedly endorse Charlie Helmick to represent the 17th District Congress in Illinois. Vote Helmick for Congress on June 28.