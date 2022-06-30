 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MINI: Congrats to the Sioux City Musketeers on being Mardi Gras Parade grand marshals

Kuods to organizers of the annual Mardi Gras Parade for selecting the Sioux City Musketeers as the grand marshals for the 2022 parade. It's a well deserved honor for the team, which won this year's USHL's Clark Cup. It's also fitting that Friday's parade starts at the Tyson Events Center, home ice for the Muskies. -- Journal editorial board

