MINI: Congratulations to Dordt and Northwestern volleyball teams

Congratulations to Dordt University and Northwestern College for qualifying Monday for the NAIA volleyball playoffs. The 48-team tournament begins Saturday with an opening round at campus sites. Twenty-four teams will advance to Sioux City for the final rounds, which start Nov. 30 at the Tyson Events Center. - Journal Editorial Board
