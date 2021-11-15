Congratulations to Morningside University and Northwestern College for again qualifying Sunday for the NAIA football playoffs. Morningside is the #2 seed and Northwestern the #4 seed in the 16-team field - Journal Editorial Board
Just In
MINI: Congratulations to Morningside and Northwestern
Related to this story
Most Popular
THE MINI: An Associated Press story published in the Journal Thursday titled, "Study: Fox viewers more likely to believe COVID falsehoods," st…
Downtown Sioux City has a train problem. There are multiple train tracks crossing almost all the roads with access to downtown.
In reference to the AP story published in the Journal on Nov. 4 titled, "Feds seek tougher penalties for veteran insurrectionists," author Mic…
THE MINI: Businesses such as Perdue Foods seem to be doing their job as good corporate citizens by supporting Covid vaccines in the workplace.…
All Morningside University students, faculty and staff are required to buy a parking pass to be able to park on campus at any time, which ring…
So basically, sinners who turned the name of the Savior of the world, Jesus Christ, into a swear word all over the entertainment world are hot…
THE MINI: Just a few days ago temperatures reached into the 60s in Siouxland. Mother Nature reminded us on Friday that it's now mid-November. …
I was shocked to read the opinion piece in the Nov. 3 issue of the Journal titled "Remembering Terry Hersom." The former Journal sports editor…
THE MINI: Kudos to the person or persons responsible for beautifying the campus of Western Iowa Tech with the spectacular colors of Fall. It…
In 1790, President George Washington refused to order flags lowered to half mast when Benjamin Franklin died because if we start lowering the …