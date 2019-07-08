Congratulations to the U.S. Women's National Team for capping America's long Independence Day weekend in perfect fashion with a 2-0 World Cup championship game victory over the Netherlands. USA, USA, USA, indeed.
Journal editorial board
Congratulations to the U.S. Women's National Team for capping America's long Independence Day weekend in perfect fashion with a 2-0 World Cup championship game victory over the Netherlands. USA, USA, USA, indeed.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
Journal editorial board
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.