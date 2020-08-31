MINI: 'Consult reputable news sources'

In response to Sunday's Mini writer: If you’re finding bias in reporting, there are two reasons: 1. The “news” sources you’re relying on aren’t reputable and serve for entertainment. 2. Your own bias is showing. I suggest you consult reputable news sources. If their message doesn't align with your views, I’m afraid you’ve succumbed to the entertainment.
Matthew O'Kane, Sioux City
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
