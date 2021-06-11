MINI: COVID-19 funds going to build a jail
Just like the white people in Tulsa, Oklahoma, did not want to talk about the Greenwood massacre 100 years ago, today the Republican senators …
I see that Parks & Recreation and the City of Sioux City is still seeking donations for the Chris Larson Park redevelopment project in the…
Do I have this right? Rob Sands used his office as state auditor to accuse Governor Reynolds of "campaigning" on government funds because she …
If the Tulsa massacre merits a presidential trip and a speech, I believe the Wounded Knee massacre deserves equal treatment by the president! …
One might think that opening and closing the city's pools each year would not require rehashing twice a year, but it is easy to be wrong. -- D…
From the basement, out to the front porch; finally, someone out front leading without degrading. -- Jeff Sander, Onawa, Iowa
In Cal Thomas’ column that appeared in the Journal on June 3, he objects to the bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riots at the U…
I would like to thank the courteous people that use Sertoma Park. Our club that has been the force for that park had a cleanup day last week.
When a person has other opinions or facts about: COVID-19 treatments/origins/vaccines, man-made global warming, 2020 election results, transge…
The forecast called for temps to soar into the 90s for three straight days this weekend. And we just entered June. Makes you a little uneasy a…