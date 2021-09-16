COVID-19 is trying to change our country and take our civil liberties. Mask and vaccination mandates are not Democracy! Our body, our choice, not some politician or judge who thinks they have it all figured out for us. If you want a vaccination, get one. If you want to wear a mask, wear one. If you are immune compromised, stay home if needed. Just do not force your politics on others! -- Vince Pederson, Sioux City
MINI: 'COVID-19 is trying to change our country'
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thank you President Biden for having the courage to do the right thing. Your newly established federal vaccine mandates will save many lives. …
Regarding the moving of the Woodbury Township Cemetery, I have great concern how this abomination will be carried out, but I will get into tho…
Does the Texas law regarding abortion remind you of how Nazi Germany relied on its citizens to report on their friends and neighbors? The Texa…
In response to the mini editorial on Sunday, the writer says his voting rights are restricted. Are you a legal American citizen with a legal i…
Abraham Lincoln, in the 1850’s, was right: The American system cannot exist “half-free” and “half-slave.”
I'm looking out my dining room window on Cheyenne Boulevard and appreciating my resurfaced asphalt street completed by the city and Barkley A…
THE MINI: I don’t usually share the same perspective as Jim Rixner, but in his Sunday SC Journal ‘The Regulars’ column, I fully agree that COV…
If President Biden honestly understood the gravity of his national security blunders at our borders and overseas, he would resign for the good…
Congratulations to the Sioux City Explorers for winning a one-game playoff against the Cleburne Railroaders in Texas Wednesday night, 4-0. Wit…
Kudos to the Sioux City Art Center for putting on another successful ArtSplash celebration during the Labor Day weekend. The volunteers, artis…