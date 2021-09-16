MINI: 'COVID-19 is trying to change our country'

COVID-19 is trying to change our country and take our civil liberties. Mask and vaccination mandates are not Democracy! Our body, our choice, not some politician or judge who thinks they have it all figured out for us. If you want a vaccination, get one. If you want to wear a mask, wear one. If you are immune compromised, stay home if needed. Just do not force your politics on others! -- Vince Pederson, Sioux City