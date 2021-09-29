 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MINI: Covid breakthroughs
0 Comments

MINI: Covid breakthroughs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Last Saturday, I was hoping to drive my 90-year-old father-in-law to read at his granddaughter’s church wedding. Instead he and our lovable Granny spent the day in the emergency room with COVID breakthrough infections. Anti-vaxxers are for their personal freedoms, but apparently against protecting family, religious events, community celebrations and, most importantly, The Golden Rule... --Steve Shadle, South Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

Mini Editorial logo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LETTER: We must stay focused
Letters

LETTER: We must stay focused

On Sept. 20, Governor Reynolds and 25 other Republican governors sent a letter to President Biden requesting a meeting within two weeks to bri…

MINI: Harvest safety
Letters

MINI: Harvest safety

THE MINI: As you travel around this fall, watch out for slow-moving farm vehicles on county roads as the harvest season gets underway.   -Jour…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News