MINI: Covid breakthroughs

Last Saturday, I was hoping to drive my 90-year-old father-in-law to read at his granddaughter’s church wedding. Instead he and our lovable Granny spent the day in the emergency room with COVID breakthrough infections. Anti-vaxxers are for their personal freedoms, but apparently against protecting family, religious events, community celebrations and, most importantly, The Golden Rule... --Steve Shadle, South Sioux City
