MINI: Democrats pursued insurrection against Trump

The only insurrection against our government is the one the Washington Democrats have been pursing against President Trump since before Trump's election. Washington Democrats lied about Russian collusion and lied about Hunter's laptop, while Obama and Biden had the FBI spy on Trump's administration and the media helped Democrats with a smoke screen of lies and coverups. I ask, who are the real insurrectionists? After two failed impeachments and Clinton dirty tricks, can anyone blame Trump for not trusting the 2020 election results. -- Jerry Pfeifer, North Sioux City