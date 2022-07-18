 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MINI: Democrats pursued insurrection against Trump

  • 0

The only insurrection against our government is the one the Washington Democrats have been pursing against President Trump since before Trump's election. Washington Democrats lied about Russian collusion and lied about Hunter's laptop, while Obama and Biden had the FBI spy on Trump's administration and the media helped Democrats with a smoke screen of lies and coverups. I ask, who are the real insurrectionists? After two failed impeachments and Clinton dirty tricks, can anyone blame Trump for not trusting the 2020 election results. -- Jerry Pfeifer, North Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

Mini Editorial logo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: Biden sells U.S. oil to China

MINI: Biden sells U.S. oil to China

Biden is doing what he can to lower the cost of fuel for Americans so he sells oil from our Strategic Oil Reserve to China. Makes sense doesn’…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News