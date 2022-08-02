MINI: Demonstration turned riot at Capitol on Jan. 6 wasn't an insurrection

Food for thought: Aside from the obvious politically motivated intent of the Jan. 6 hearings, why would adjudicating these events “Trump” adjudication of all the incomprehensible damage done to a myriad of American cities the summer of 2020? How do the words “All men are created equal” hold different significance/importance when Washington policy makers are involved? It begs deep soul searching to determine where us “insignificant” folk fit in. The two-hour demonstration turned riotous on Jan. 6 was certainly not an insurrection and if that had truly been the intent, it would have occurred. -- William Stewart, Sioux City