MINI: Dems 'have taken advantage of Greta Thunberg'

The Democrats have taken advantage of Greta Thunberg and set her up so they could push their phony climate change agenda. She has a long life ahead of her. Someone should tell her so.
Stan Chisholm, Ida Grove, Iowa
