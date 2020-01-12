MINI: Dems 'have taken advantage of Greta Thunberg'
The Democrats have taken advantage of Greta Thunberg and set her up so they could push their phony climate change agenda. She has a long life ahead of her. Someone should tell her so.

Stan Chisholm, Ida Grove, Iowa

