MINI: Different treatment for those entering the U.S.

Our federal government now requires "travelers" flying into the U.S. to show proof of a negative COVID test and soon will be dealing with "travelers" at our southern border, by the thousands, who will be released within days to enter our country with absolutely no paperwork at all. If this is Biden's idea of "following science," impeach him now under Section 26. -- Keith Pease, Sioux City
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.