 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MINI: Do I have this right?
0 Comments

MINI: Do I have this right?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Do I have this right? Rob Sands used his office as state auditor to accuse Governor Reynolds of "campaigning" on government funds because she taped public service announcements about COVID. He then has traveled around the state to tell people that he accused the governor of misusing funds. I wonder if he is doing this on the taxpayer dime as "public service"? -- David Atkins, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

Mini Editorial logo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News