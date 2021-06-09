MINI: Do I have this right?

Do I have this right? Rob Sands used his office as state auditor to accuse Governor Reynolds of "campaigning" on government funds because she taped public service announcements about COVID. He then has traveled around the state to tell people that he accused the governor of misusing funds. I wonder if he is doing this on the taxpayer dime as "public service"? -- David Atkins, Sioux City
