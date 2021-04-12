MINI: Do the new rules really make us feel safe?

So Gov. Reynolds and our state legislature think everyone will feel safer because every Tom, Dick, and Harry will be able to purchase and carry a weapon without a permit. I don't know about you but I sure won't feel safer knowing that anyone carrying a weapon could go off the deep end because they were having a bad day. I would sure like to see your response and I would like to see the Journal print any and all responses. --Marvin Nelson, Sioux City
