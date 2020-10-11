MINI: Do the right thing

How tragic. Gov. Reynolds refuses to mandate masks, fails to restrict large gatherings and claims she doesn't know what is going on in Northwest Iowa. Her only concern is that there be enough hospital beds for Iowans. If she did the right thing, those beds would not be necessary. Jim Rixner, Sioux City
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
