MINI: Do the right thing
MINI: Do the right thing

How tragic. Gov. Reynolds refuses to mandate masks, fails to restrict large gatherings and claims she doesn't know what is going on in Northwest Iowa. Her only concern is that there be enough hospital beds for Iowans. If she did the right thing, those beds would not be necessary. Jim Rixner, Sioux City

Mini Editorial logo
MINI: Cheating on the Jumble
Letters

MINI: Cheating on the Jumble

Since we've come to expect a lack of civility and honesty from our president, I am fully admitting that I openly cheat on the Sunday Jumble. I…

MINI: Packing the court
Letters

MINI: Packing the court

Neither Joe Biden or Kamala Harris will answer the question of whether or not they will pack the Supreme Court. That's because Nancy Pelosi an…

LETTER: White privilege exists
Letters

LETTER: White privilege exists

In Linda Holub’s Regulars column on Sept. 27, she followed the lead of President Trump to condemn critical race theory (CRT), the 1619 Project…

MINI: Every vote counts
Letters

MINI: Every vote counts

It's been said that this is the most important election in our lifetime, probably many lifetimes. Therefore, every vote counts. For those who …

Letters

MINI: Scholten understands needs

After hearing J.D. Scholten being interviewed on Iowa PBS on Sunday, Oct. 4, I understand why Randy Feenstra declined to debate him. J.D. clea…

MINI: What it takes
Letters

MINI: What it takes

Is this what it takes, for all the Trump people to wear a mask, to have the President and First Lady to test positive COVID-19? Patty Beyer, S…

MINI: Seems odd
Letters

MINI: Seems odd

It seems odd, with today’s technology, that we still vote with some kind of paper ballot. Why not have a computer system that tracks voters an…

MINI: Hot ticket
Letters

MINI: Hot ticket

Are Joe Biden signs worth a lot of money? They must be. Our was stolen Saturday night. Sioux County, home to thousands of Republican signs, bu…

