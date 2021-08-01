 Skip to main content
MINI: Do your own research about virus
0 Comments

Letters to the Editor

People need to do their own research instead of blindly following the experts. I have read over 70 studies on wearing a mask to prevent transmission of a virus. I have not seen one peer view study that proves masks prevent transmission. Over 30 peer reviewed studies show that wearing a mask is harmful to your health. So, to the people who are signing a petition to mandate masking our children, do your homework before you sign. -- David Jahn, Sioux City

