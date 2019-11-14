MINI: Don't shovel snow into street

You have free articles remaining.
I suppose something could be written this week about shoveling snow into the street because there is an ordinance against it, but then I have never heard of it being enforced. Oh, well ...
Shirley Frank, Sioux City
