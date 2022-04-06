If you managed to stay up Monday night, you saw a thrilling end to the NCAA men's basketball championship game, as Kansas edged North Carolina, 72-69. Next year, maybe the NCAA will see fit to start the game earlier than 8 p.m. Central Time -- Journal editorial board
MINI: Earlier start time needed for NCAA men's basketball championship game
