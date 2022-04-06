 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MINI: Earlier start time needed for NCAA men's basketball championship game

  • 0

If you managed to stay up Monday night, you saw a thrilling end to the NCAA men's basketball championship game, as Kansas edged North Carolina, 72-69. Next year, maybe the NCAA will see fit to start the game earlier than 8 p.m. Central Time  -- Journal editorial board

Mini Editorial logo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News